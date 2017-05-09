Foreign Goods
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video
Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more
Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Abby Jeanne Takes Her Message Across the Globe
From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
WMSE Hosts a Live Club Garibaldi "Local/Live" Broadcast with B~Free
This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more
Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video
Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more
Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Jay Anderson and Christian Strehlow Pair Jazz and House on "Off The Grid"
If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more
Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Music Festival Hopes to Address Racial Inequities
The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, isbeing held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14. The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s fir.. more
Aug 10, 2016 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Frogwater @ The Mitchell Park Domes
A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Lee Sandlin Captures the ‘Wicked River’
“It was as though they were all walking around in a perpetual state of rage.” No, we are not talking about 21st-century Tea Party activists here, but everyday society in the lower Mississippi River Valley in the early 19th century, as marve... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Various Artists
The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Semi-Twang and The Delta Routine
Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more
Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee