Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more

Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM On Music

From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Local Music

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Co.. more

Oct 25, 2016 5:25 PM On Music

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more

Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Sponsored Content

If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more

Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM On Music

The inaugural Strange Fruit Music Festival, named after the1937 Billie Holiday song protesting the lynchings of African-Americans, isbeing held across three Milwaukee venues from Aug. 12-14. The Hotel Foster will host the festival’s fir.. more

Aug 10, 2016 7:52 PM Around MKE

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

“It was as though they were all walking around in a perpetual state of rage.” No, we are not talking about 21st-century Tea Party activists here, but everyday society in the lower Mississippi River Valley in the early 19th century, as marve... more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Semi-Twang was one of Milwaukee’s great hopes in the ’80s, when Warner Bros. Records signed the acclaimed alt-country band and then released its 1988 album, Salty Tears . Though it was a critical success, the album wasn’t the more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

