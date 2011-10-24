Foreplay Mondays
Did Adidas give Wisconsin faulty clothes?
This pic comes from Uni Watch, which points out that the coaches' gear during last night's game appears to have come from Adidas with an error. Those aren't W's at the start of "Wisconsin." Those are upside-down M's.That's kind of a huge mista.. more
Oct 24, 2011 3:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee Comedy Festival: The last two days
SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more
Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: Collections of Colonies of Bees
The Milwaukee post-rock band Collections of Colonies of Bees will release their sixth album, Giving, on Aug. 2, the band announced this week. It will be their first album for the label Hometapes, where they join a roster that includes All Tiny Cre.. more
Jun 10, 2011 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Apocalypse Again
What if suddenly the lights went out and the people disappeared, leaving behind empty suits of clothes and cars that crashed without their drivers? That's the premise of Vanishing on 7th Street, the latest in a long line of stories about loneso.. more
May 16, 2011 11:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Packers are Super Bowl Champions!
Aaron Rodgers has put on an imaginary championship belt after each touchdown this season. Here Clay Matthews has a real one for him (pic from ESPN.com) more
Feb 7, 2011 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Another Season Over Our Heads In Racine
Racine's Over Our Head Players has a promising upcoming season. The group that debuted the war drama Lie Down With Dogs this past summer has announced a season featuring a three comedies and two shorts programs. Here's a look:TWO BY JEFF DANIEL.. more
Aug 27, 2010 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MillerCoors Is Staying
May 21, 2010 6:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Plundering the World
With Plunder, activist-director Danny Schechter employs heavy Michael Moore irony in an investigation of how the American economic system was corrupted from the inside. Plunder (out now on DVD) surveys much the same ground as Moore’s latest film.. more
Apr 18, 2010 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Foreplay Mondays
Foreplay Mondays, a weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began earlier this year, offers a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a couples-fri... more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 15 - Jan. 21
Thursday, Jan. 15 The Super Noble Brothers @ The Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m. Oneof the biggest crowd pleasers,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee