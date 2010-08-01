Forest Of Bliss
Mussolini’s Secret Life
Flawed but fascinating, Vincere (out on DVD) is based on the possibility that Mussolini had an unacknowledged wife and son from early in life—or at least a devoted but delusional jilted woman who bore him a son he never recognized. Regardless of .. more
Aug 1, 2010 1:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
LCD Soundsystem w/ Hot Chip @ The Eagles Ballroom, Oct. 22
LCD Soundsystem will play the Eagles Ballroom with Hot Chip on Friday, Oct. 22, FM 102/1's Ryan Miller announced last night on the station's "Indie Soundcheck" program. Tickets are $27 (or $32 for VIP) and go on sale Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m... more
Jul 26, 2010 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bottled Water Scam
One of the great lies of marketing, maybe the biggest trick foisted on the public by the madmen, is the notion that bottled water is “purer,” “healthier,” that what flows from the tap. As shown in the award-winning documentary Tapped (out next m.. more
Jul 22, 2010 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Director Robert Gardner didn’t provide any voiceovers or even any subtitles to help viewers make sense of his 1986 ethnographic documentary Forest of Bliss. He just lets the cameras roll, quietly capturing everyday life in the Indian city o... more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee