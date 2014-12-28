Forever Plaid
Forever Plaid at the Schauer Arts & Activities Center
The Hartford Players brings the popular contemporary musical Forever Plaid to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in January. The production has Jim Gottfried, Ben Funk, Tim Dondlinger and Matthew Beier starring as the fictitious 1950s vocal quar.. more
Dec 28, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Stackner Cabaret Turns Plaid
It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more
Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Feufollet
Most of us expect certain things from Cajun music since its resurgence in the ’80s, and Feufollet is happy to deliver the hot-tempo party sound on a few tracks of En Couleurs. But most of the CD by the francophone Louisiana band is a surpri... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews