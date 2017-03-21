Forge
Transgender Visibility and Renewed Transphobia
The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!
Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year
Paul Masterson’s 2015 year in review for LGBT rights and issues. more
Dec 29, 2015 8:48 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Caitlyn, Caitlyn, Caitlyn…
Paul Masterson discusses Caitlyn Jenner’s declared political and social views and notes his disappointment that she is not more supportive of the rights of other members of the LGBT community. more
Sep 15, 2015 5:58 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Pink-Friendly Mad Town
Dear Ruthie fields a question from a reader concerned about his genital health and plugs exciting events including UW-Milwaukee’s Art & Design BFA Exhibition, Taylor Dayne’s performance at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater and the Miltow... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:07 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Heroes of the Week: FORGE Volunteers
FORGE began in the Milwaukee/Chicago area 20 years ago as a support group for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals and communities, those in the female-to-male sphere and more
Jun 19, 2014 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso