The Fortress
The Week on The Disclaimer: The Dreadful 'Blurred Lines' Ruling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're pretending it's 2013 and talking about Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines." Actually, there's good reason for revisiting the singer's .. more
Mar 12, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Camelot or Spamalot?
Put “The” in front of “Milwaukee Art Scene” and it takes on a new glow, but what (and where) is this golden place?In the 1980s, was it in Walker’s Point, along with Art Muscle magazine and the new Walker’s Point more
Dec 12, 2012 3:20 PM Judith Ann Moriarty A&E Feature
Thievery Corporation
Try as you might, it’s hard to fit Thievery Corporation into a neat stylistic genre, or even a particular hemisphere of the globe. The group pushes the boundaries of electronic music by knitting together dub, bossa nova, acid jazz more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee