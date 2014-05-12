Fortuna The Time Bender Vs. The Schoolgirls Of Doom
Oh Fortuna: A Superhero Operetta
Thebig surprise is not that it’s a solidly produced, little opera. That much canbe expected from Jill Anna Ponasik’s Milwaukee Opera Theatre, a remarkablysavvy musical group. The big surprise isn’t that the show itself is cleverlyscripted and .. more
May 12, 2014 6:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Classical Happening: May 8
Milwaukee Opera Theatre is returning to a beloved work from its past: Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom, the Jason Powell operetta that blended comic book heroism and Gilbert & Sullivan pastiche into a blockbuster success ... more
May 9, 2014 9:48 PM Matthew Reddin Classical Music
