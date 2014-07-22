RSS

Fortune Chinese Restaurant

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch .. more

Jul 22, 2014 1:26 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more

May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

First-time visitors to Fortune Chinese Restaurant likely will be handed a menu with a green cover. It is good enough, with Chinese standards like egg rolls, hot-and-sour soup and General Tso's chicken. But this is the American menu. Ask for... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As Nirvana's legacy can attest, sometimes the best bands can inspire the worst music. It's with that in mind that I listen to Blind Man's Colour, a vile Florida duo that does for Animal Collective what Robbers on High Street did for Spoon: pillage.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

With humble beginnings in Appleton, Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons only add an element CabinGhosts ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments

