Ryan Adams To Play Milwaukee for First Time Since 2007
It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch .. more
Jul 22, 2014 1:26 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"
Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
First-time visitors to Fortune Chinese Restaurant likely will be handed a menu with a green cover. It is good enough, with Chinese standards like egg rolls, hot-and-sour soup and General Tso's chicken. But this is the American menu. Ask for... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Blind Man's Colour: This Is What Animal Collective Has Done to Music
As Nirvana's legacy can attest, sometimes the best bands can inspire the worst music. It's with that in mind that I listen to Blind Man's Colour, a vile Florida duo that does for Animal Collective what Robbers on High Street did for Spoon: pillage.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons
With humble beginnings in Appleton, Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons only add an element CabinGhosts ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 7 Comments