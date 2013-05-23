Forward Institute
More Concerns About School Funding and the Constitution
As I wrote in this week’s paper, a new ForwardInstitute report questioned whether the state’s education funding formula isproviding a constitutionally required “sound basic education.” Looks like the Forward Institute isn’t the only onewit.. more
May 23, 2013 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin May Be Violating a Child’s Constitutional Right to an Education
Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more
May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Are School Vouchers Worth It?
Are taxpayers reallygetting their bang for their buck when it comes to funding school vouchers? The short answer fromthe Forward Institute is no. The new, progressivepublic policy research organization released its comprehensive report toda.. more
May 15, 2013 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
