Forward: A Survey Of Wisconsin Art Now
Milwaukee’s Terrence James Coffman at Charles Allis
After winning the grand prize in the Charles Allis Museum’s 2014 “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” Terrence James Coffman’s work will be featured at the museum in a solo show, “Recent Works By Terrence Coffman,” July 31-Oct. 11... more
Jul 28, 2015 6:09 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
