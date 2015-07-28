RSS

Forward: A Survey Of Wisconsin Art Now

artpreview_charlesallis_a.jpg.jpe

After winning the grand prize in the Charles Allis Museum’s 2014 “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” Terrence James Coffman’s work will be featured at the museum in a solo show, “Recent Works By Terrence Coffman,” July 31-Oct. 11... more

Jul 28, 2015 6:09 PM Visual Arts

blogimage10958.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10922.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10900.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10881.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of th more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10641.jpe

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of th more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES