Fossil Fuels
What Trump Means for the Environment
“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more
Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Alastair Bland Letters to the Future 3 Comments
Solar Advocates Push Back Against Walker’s PSC
The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more
Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Former Energy Secretary Chu on Utilities’ Attacks on Solar: “Bullshit
Unfortunately, We Energiesisn’t the only fossil fuel-based utility that’s attackingsolar panel owners. It’s part of a nationalcampaign to destroy the solar industry by making clean energy unaffordable forthe average homeowner. The utiliti.. more
Aug 29, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
The Newsmaker Memo
Having directed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies for most of the past four decades, James E. Hansen retired this month to devote himself to the scientific activism that has brought both awards and catcalls during more
Apr 28, 2013 8:33 PM Joe Conason News Features
How to Reach the Last 20%
There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more
Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM David Sirota News Features
The Potential Upside of Captivity
With states looking to raise taxes on oil and gas production and better regulate the most controversial drilling practices, we can expect industry to soon trot out its tried and true argument against such moves. As they did here in Colorado... more
Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Save Money, Save the Environment: Go Green
With gas prices soaring again and energy costs slated to grow in the long term, it's a great time to consider... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Avishai Cohen
The sound of many contemporary jazz musicians comes from a generic anywhere, rooted in nothing but their conservatory training. Bassist-vocalist Avishai Cohen is one player who sounds much like the place where he lives. Aurora is unmistakab... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews