Fossil Fuels

“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more

Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Letters to the Future 3 Comments

The Gov. Scott Walker appointees on the state Public Service Commission (PSC) are not serving the public’s best interests. The two members Walker selected—former state Rep. Phil Montgomery and ex-voucher school lobbyist Ellen Nowak—have sho... more

Feb 10, 2015 4:26 PM Expresso 6 Comments

Unfortunately, We Energiesisn’t the only fossil fuel-based utility that’s attackingsolar panel owners. It’s part of a nationalcampaign to destroy the solar industry by making clean energy unaffordable forthe average homeowner.  The utiliti.. more

Aug 29, 2014 6:18 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

Having directed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies for most of the past four decades, James E. Hansen retired this month to devote himself to the scientific activism that has brought both awards and catcalls during more

Apr 28, 2013 8:33 PM News Features

There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more

Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM News Features

With states looking to raise taxes on oil and gas production and better regulate the most controversial drilling practices, we can expect industry to soon trot out its tried and true argument against such moves. As they did here in Colorado... more

Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

With gas prices soaring again and energy costs slated to grow in the long term, it's a great time to consider... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

