Foundation Tiki Bar

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

Let’s hope we live long enough to visit all the places described in 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die more

Jul 21, 2015 8:17 PM Books

Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 10 Comments

