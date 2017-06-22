Foundation Tiki Bar
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die (Reedy Press), by Jennifer Posh
Let’s hope we live long enough to visit all the places described in 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die more
Jul 21, 2015 8:17 PM David Luhrssen Books
Pfister Narrator Ed Makowski
Ed Makowski hosts a series on public radio, tends bar in Riverwest and writes uniquely themed poetry. His latest gig as the Pfister Hotel's in-house story maven sounds like a good tale in the making... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee's Top 30 Bars
When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature 10 Comments