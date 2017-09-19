RSS

Fox Bay Cinema Grill

foxbay2.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

msffroar.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Short Film Festival, located this year at the Fox Bay Cinema Grill, offers two days of films 15 minutes or less in length. The selections are from all over the world but include many minority and women directors from Milwaukee... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:32 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

Human Capital begins with a bird’s eye overview—the aftermath of a posh banquet as servers clear dirty dishes from soiled tablecloths. One waiter starts for home on his bicycle, winding through the dark, empty streets until overtaken by a s... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:31 AM Film Reviews

Hollywood genre movies often tell us more about our world and its direction than the big prestige pictures. Witness Surrogates, the most recent Bruce Willis movie (out Jan. 26 on Blu-ray and DVD), directed by Jonathan Mostow (U-571). For all its .. more

Jan 15, 2010 1:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4779.jpe

Though video games have proved an enduring muse for all manner of electronic musicians, England’s DragonForce is one only a handful of metal outfits that draws extensively from video-game aesthetics. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES