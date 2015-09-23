RSS
Fox Bay Cinema
Passport to Scandinavia
Sweden is the international focus of the 2015 Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:12 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
From Popcorn to Paninis
Top cinemas in Milwaukee for good food and drink. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:23 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry
Ai Weiwei could have had a comfortable career as an artist in China, especially after his contribution to Beijing’s emblematic “Bird’s Nest” Olympic stadium. But he bit his master’s hand, posting blog comments critical... more
Sep 24, 2012 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
