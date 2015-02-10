RSS

Fox & Branch

musicgateway_coffeehouse.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Now in its 48th season, The Coffee House remains an unusual haven for Milwaukee’s folk scene. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:50 PM Music Feature

blogimage18019.jpe

Will Branch is a certified teacher in the Music Together program and a bona fide weekend rock star. Off the Cuff spoke with him about hunting memoirs and newborn jam sessions... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

In the days since it closed its one-weekend-only production of In My Mind's Eye, there's been some activity on the group'Â™s website.Pear Photography has posted some absolutely beautiful studio shots of many of the characters. A studio that has .. more

Sep 4, 2011 2:47 AM Theater

blogimage7259.jpe

­­Hometown folk singers Fox & Branch continue the kids 'n' family friendliness of thei Take Time in Life ,CD Reviews more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES