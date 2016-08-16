Fox Lake
Faith Groups Try to Send Bottled Water to Prisoners
The faith-based social justice organization WISDOM and its allies are supporting prisoners at Waupun and Fox Lake correctional institutions by attempting to donate bottled water to them following reports of unhealthy levels of lead and copp... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Surgeons in Heat Stream Debut EP
Surgeons in Heat's self-titled debut EP, posted for free streaming and $6 download on the trio's Bandcamp site yesterday, is a bit of a surprise coming from a band that had been picking up a reputation for direct power-pop. Its opening songs are t.. more
Jun 23, 2011 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Downer College: The Roots of UWM
There is a 2.6-mile-long glacierin Alaska (whose measurement may be dwindling as you read this) namedafter a pioneering women’s college in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee-DownerCollege. The school was ,Arts & Entertainment more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 5 Comments