RSS

Fox Point

diningout_pekingchef.jpg.jpe

A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more

May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

onmusic_dredaymke.jpg.jpe

DRE DAY MKE / via Facebook

Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more

Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM On Music 5 Comments

arthap.jpg.jpe

On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more

Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19409.jpe

On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more

Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11160.jpe

Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukee locations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin on breakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road), housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations.... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES