Fox Point
Fox Point's Peking Chef is Worth the Drive
A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more
May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 2 Comments
Hotel Foster Will Celebrate All Things Dr. Dre Next Month
Few figures loom larger in hip-hop than Dr. Dre, the producer who laid the template for gangsta rap, recorded one of the more replayable rap albums of all time with The Chronic , and sired stars from Eminem to Snoop Dogg. Don't let his headphone-h.. more
Jan 19, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 5 Comments
Legacy and Latitude in Art Collection
On July 12-13, the Marshall Building’s newest resident gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts (TCFA), officially opens. Displaying 17th-21st-century paintings and decorative art objects from the United States, Europe and Asia, Cobb’s more
Jul 2, 2013 10:15 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
The Great Frozen Yogurt Boom
On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Maxfield's Pancake House: Breakfast in Fox Point
Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukee locations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin on breakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road), housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations.... more
Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview