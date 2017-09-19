RSS

Foxconn

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

scottwalker-gageskidmore.jpg.jpe

During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Expresso 3 Comments

foxconnplant.jpg.jpe

The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more

Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM Expresso 7 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of head scratching with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the biggest Wisconsin news story of the summer: the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn's plan to buil.. more

Aug 10, 2017 7:48 PM On Music

foxconn.jpg.jpe

The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more

Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

blogimage13774.jpe

Like Reel Big Fish, another of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept recording and touring into the new millennium. But unlike Reel Big Fish, which turned bitter after the commercial tides turned against them, Less more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES