Foxconn
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Robert Kraig Expresso 3 Comments
How Walker's Tax Schemes are Undermining Wisconsin's Future
During his two terms as governor of Wisconsin, Scott Walker has directed state resources to tax cuts for the wealthy rather than investment in education and the state’s future. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:30 PM Gordon Hintz Expresso 3 Comments
Looking at the Foxconn Deal from a Wisconsin Perspective
The GOP-supported Foxconn deal is potentially bad for Wisconsin’s assets, especially its natural environment. more
Aug 15, 2017 4:48 PM State Sen. Jon Erpenbach Expresso 7 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Breaking Down The Foxconn Deal
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of head scratching with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the biggest Wisconsin news story of the summer: the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn's plan to buil.. more
Aug 10, 2017 7:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Foxconn Con
The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more
Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Less Than Jake w/ The Supervillains and The Dopamines
Like Reel Big Fish, another of the quintessential ’90s ska-punk bands, Less Than Jake kept recording and touring into the new millennium. But unlike Reel Big Fish, which turned bitter after the commercial tides turned against them, Less more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee