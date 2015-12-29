Fracking
Censored! Big stories the corporate news media ignored
Project Censored highlights the biggest news stories the corporate media ignored this year, including the true numbers of Americans shot by police, fracking details, corporate water grabbing, income inequality and Costa Rica’s surprising re... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:42 PM Tim Redmond News Features 4 Comments
The Overnighters
Jesse Moss’ documentary, The Overnighters, is remarkable for casting light on the shadow side of North Dakota’s precarious fracking business. more
Feb 27, 2015 6:50 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Learning From a Thousand-Year Flood
Two months before my Colorado community was overwhelmed this week by epic rains, our state's chief oil and gas regulator, Matt Lepore, berated citizens concerned about the ecological impact of hydraulic fracturing and unbridled drilling. Du... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:47 AM David Sirota News Features
Two 2016 Prospects Spotlight Democrats' Identity Crisis
Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more
Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM David Sirota News Features