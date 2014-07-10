Fran Mclaughlin
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Pals Get Lifetime Job Security in the Public Sector
News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more
Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job
Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more
Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
County Spokespeople Sent Regular News Updates to Scott Walker’s Campaign
I’m beginning to wonder if the job descriptions for countyworkers included the requirement that they had to be in touch with ScottWalker’s campaign aides at all times. Walker’s spokeswoman, Fran McLaughlin, was one of theconduits between the .. more
Feb 20, 2014 7:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
A Who's-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more
Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Inside Walker’s Campaign/County Coverup
Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more
Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
EXCLUSIVE: Walker and Campaign Aides Copied on County Budget Listening Session Draft
Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more
Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more
Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Black Princess
Nina Simone was a bewitchingly powerful singer, infusing her material with emotional nuance as well as dusky drama. Record companies marketed her in the late 1950s as a jazz singer but as her new biography spells out, Simone never wanted to... more
Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Deja View
To wit: Ialready got a health bill this year for the full amount ($230.00) from aschedul 50-focking-dollars as co-pay ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SHOW US YOUR BACARDI SPIRIT 2009 Sweepstakes
Entriesnot satisfying all the requirements of these Official Rules will beautomatically disqualified. ,Contests more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive 1 Comments