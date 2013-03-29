Frances Myers
Print: MKE 2013 Lingers with Award Winners & Exhibitions
The long awaited Southern Graphics Council InternationalPrint: MKE 2013 conference concluded last weekend, a highlight to the year's creative events. Over 2000 artists, educators,and supporters of printmakers flowed through the city’s streets.. more
Mar 29, 2013 4:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Frances Myers @ Peltz Gallery's 150 Years of Wisconsin Art
On a Saturday afternoon in June at Peltz Gallery, visitors examined the poster created by the late John Wilde and Warrington Colescott for a special celebration titled 150 Years of Wisconsin Art. The poster pays tribute to numerous artists.. more
Jun 15, 2011 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
UW-Milwaukee Dancers Provide New ‘Insight’
Co-Artistic Director Luc Vanier wants to fight thenotion that dances are choreographed by New Dancemakers: Insight ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Courage, Integrity and Honor
The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) first formed asa volunteer organization in 1837, evol MilwaukeeFire Department ,Milwaukee Color more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Curious Chuck Klosterman
At the risk of sounding like a brainwashed acolyte of social networking sites, I recommend Sex, Drugs and Cocoa Puffs ,Books more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books