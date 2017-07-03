Francesca Steitz
'Bare: A Pop Opera' Addresses Coming-of-Age with Poise and Purpose
Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Outskirts Theatre Co., follows a group of high school seniors through issues of self-image, unrequited love, the pressure of parental expectations, faith and sexuality. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:30 PM Morgan Hughes Theater
Bare with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more
Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee