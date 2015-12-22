RSS

Francis Schmitz

takingliberties_michaelleland_flickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Land, Flickr CC

If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more

Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Taking Liberties 27 Comments

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more

May 19, 2015 11:00 PM News Features 8 Comments

239746_5_.jpg.jpe

How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more

Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Expresso 7 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 6:42 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Did the new ruling bythree appeals court judges breathe new life into John Doe 2, which had beendealt a seemingly fatal injury a few weeks ago when a judge quashed subpeonas sent to Gov. Scott Walker and some conservative groups? Eh. I don’t t.. more

Jan 31, 2014 5:17 PM Daily Dose

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more

Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM News Features

target.jpg.jpe

Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more

Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM News Features

blogimage10402.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9927.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES