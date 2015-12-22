Francis Schmitz
The U.S. Supreme Court vs. Wisconsin
If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more
Dec 22, 2015 Joel McNally
New Details about Scott Walker’s John Doe Investigation Emerge in Censored Court Documents
In heavily redacted documents released by the state Supreme Court last week, new details emerged about the John Doe investigation into the coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and allied conservative groups during the 2011-2012 recalls. B... more
May 19, 2015 Lisa Kaiser
Scott Walker Flip-Flops on Campaign Money Transparency
How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more
Sep 2, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Is Wisconsin Club for Growth Suing the Wrong District Attorneys?
Jun 20, 2014
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Did the new ruling bythree appeals court judges breathe new life into John Doe 2, which had beendealt a seemingly fatal injury a few weeks ago when a judge quashed subpeonas sent to Gov. Scott Walker and some conservative groups? Eh. I don’t t.. more
Jan 31, 2014 Lisa Kaiser
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013
The New John Doe Investigation
Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more
Nov 6, 2013 Lisa Kaiser
