Frank Almond
Frankly Music Opens Season with Captivating Concert
Frankly Music began a new season last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a concert of music by the Belgian-French composer César Franck. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Reaches Thousands of Kids with Music
Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM Rick Walters A&E Feature
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Paganini Also Played Guitar
Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Replicates ‘The Godfather’ (But Why?)
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more
May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO was Plaintive, Passionate, Dramatic
Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
20th-Century Classics at MSO and Frankly Music
Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music’s French Concert
The Frankly Music series continued last week with a concert of music by major French composers at its regular fall venue, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond was joined by cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Brian Zeger. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:50 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
French Music à la Frankly Music
Milwaukee’s Frankly Music chamber ensemble continues its season with elegant French music in a lovely setting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond is joined by cellist Julian Schwartz and pianist Brian Zeger at 7 p.m. on M... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:11 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Frankly Music opens Season with Bach, Brahms
Frankly Music’s season kicked off with a program of Bach and Brahms at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:44 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happening: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Frank Almond’s Busy Weekend
Aeolus String Quartet, which just completed its time as resident graduate string quartet at Juilliard, appeared on the Frankly Music season finale last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra moved to the Pabst Thea... more
May 26, 2015 7:47 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond Returns to Schwan Hall
It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more
Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Jeffrey Kahane fills in at MSO
When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard... more
Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Seduction of Scheherazade?
I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more
Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Movie Music at the MSO
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was the place to be in town on Saturday night, with the great film composer John Williams as guest. The concert sold out in four hours upon announcement. It undoubtedly felt like a rare event to everyone there, ... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:20 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond is Frankly Music
Many classical musicians work for years at their craft in relative obscurity by People magazine standards, building their résumés, earning respect for their musicianship and inching toward stardom in their field. For Frank Almond, concertma... more
Sep 22, 2014 11:57 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature