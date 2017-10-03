RSS

Frank Almond

Frankly Music began a new season last week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with a concert of music by the Belgian-French composer César Franck. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:07 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, perhaps the most successful orchestra of its kind in the U.S., serves 1,000 elementary through high school students from 215 schools, 60 communities and 14 counties in southeastern Wisconsin and northern ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:07 PM A&E Feature

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music continued its season last week with a concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, wherein violinist Frank Almond was joined by one of the area’s most notable musicians, guitarist René Izquierdo. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:45 PM Classical Music

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more

May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Classical Music

Guest conductor Joshua Weilerstein brought youth, talent and enthusiastic energy to his debut with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in works by Brahms, Dvořák and Corigliano. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:36 PM Classical Music

Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Classical Music

The Frankly Music series continued last week with a concert of music by major French composers at its regular fall venue, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond was joined by cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Brian Zeger. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:50 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee’s Frankly Music chamber ensemble continues its season with elegant French music in a lovely setting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond is joined by cellist Julian Schwartz and pianist Brian Zeger at 7 p.m. on M... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:11 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music’s season kicked off with a program of Bach and Brahms at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:44 PM Classical Music

Andreas Delfs leads the Milwaukee Symphony and Chorus in works by Bruch and Orff. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:19 PM Classical Music

Photo by Nathan Russell

Aeolus String Quartet, which just completed its time as resident graduate string quartet at Juilliard, appeared on the Frankly Music season finale last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra moved to the Pabst Thea... more

May 26, 2015 7:47 PM Classical Music

Photo by Nigel Parry/CPI

It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more

Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Classical Music

Feb 12, 2015 9:02 PM Daily Dose 23 Comments

cmartists.com

When Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali cancelled last week because of illness, guest pianist Jeffrey Kahane stepped in as conductor. Earlier in the week Frankly Music celebrated the 150th birthday of Richard... more

Dec 2, 2014 11:06 PM Classical Music

I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more

Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was the place to be in town on Saturday night, with the great film composer John Williams as guest. The concert sold out in four hours upon announcement. It undoubtedly felt like a rare event to everyone there, ... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:20 AM Classical Music

Many classical musicians work for years at their craft in relative obscurity by People magazine standards, building their résumés, earning respect for their musicianship and inching toward stardom in their field. For Frank Almond, concertma... more

Sep 22, 2014 11:57 PM A&E Feature

