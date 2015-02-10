RSS

Frank Bridge

classicalpre_festivalcitysym_byjoseph_a_haertle.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Joseph A. Haertle

Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:58 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_frankbridge.jpg.jpe

I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage17852.jpe

For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

