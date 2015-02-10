Frank Bridge
Festival City Symphony presents Sounds of the Sea
Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:58 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Continues to Explore
I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chamber Music Milwaukee, Arcas Quartet Deserve Recognition
For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music