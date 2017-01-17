Frank Caliendo
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 19-25, 2017
Riverwest FemFest returns for its biggest year yet, while Planes Mistaken for Stars hit up the Cactus Club and comedians take on Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Frank Caliendo
Frank Caliendo takes a quantity-over-quality approach to celebrity impersonations, doling out dozens of them with wildly mixed results. Never mind that his Bill Clinton isn't even in the same league as Darrell Hammond's, or that... more
Jan 21, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frank Caliendo
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 15 - Jan. 21
Thursday, Jan. 15 The Super Noble Brothers @ The Oriental Theatre, 7 p.m. Oneof the biggest crowd pleasers,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Frankly Funny
After years of touring the comedy circuit and being a A large portion of your act has been developed around George W. Bush. How will the 2008 el ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns Off the Cuff
Election Day
Yes, we are relevant. Yes, a lot is on the line. If Hillary wins shetemporarily halts the Barack Express and gives a shot in the ribs toJim Doyle in the process. If Barack wins, he may set the stage to winOhio and Texas. So, friends, vote! .. more
Feb 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Frank Caliendo
Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frank Caliendo
Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee