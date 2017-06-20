Frank Capra
Barbara Stanwyck: The First Modern Movie Star?
An appreciation of the film career of Barbara Stanwyck. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:53 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Joy
Joy was inspired by the real-life story of Joy Mangano, a struggling single mom who made a fortune by inventing and marketing the Miracle Mop. Rather than tell her story in the dull fashion of a Hallmark docudrama, Writer-Director David O. ... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Hole In the Head
Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life) reached the end zone of his career before making A Hole in the Head (1959). The director assembled a top cast for his adaptation of Arnold Schulman’s Broadway,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 9, 2015 12:56 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
When Hollywood Went to War
Mark Harris’ terrific new book Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War (Penguin Press) explores how a handful of Hollywood’s most prominent directors put lucrative careers on hold to take part in World War II. The unit... more
May 9, 2014 9:38 PM Steve Spice Books
It’s a Wonderful Stage Show
Few holiday films attract the kind of attention that Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life has enjoyed for about half a century. Now the perennially popular classic film can be enjoyed live, onstage at Next Act Theatre. The show, a more
Dec 18, 2013 1:37 AM Anne Siegel Theater
It’s a Warm, Wonderful Life
This holiday season, Next Act Theatre returns to Mary MacDonald Kerr’s unique take on a Frank Capra classic as it presents It’s a Wonderful Life: Live Radio Show. Seasoned Milwaukee stage actors play Milwaukee actors from the golden age of ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Depth Beyond Sentiment
A Google image search for "sentimental Christmas movie" pulls up many images from Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. Next Act Theatre does a brilliant job of bringing the sentimental story to the stage in a breathtakingly refreshing more
Nov 20, 2012 12:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Italian-American Directors
Italians, even if their ethnicity was seldom named, were an obvious presence in Hollywood gangster pictures from at least the 1920s. But how did Italian-American filmmakers respond to questions of ethnic stereotypes and identity in their work? U.. more
Jul 3, 2011 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Diana Krall
Elvis Costello will be in Milwaukee next week for an anticipated show on the final night of Summerfest, but first his wife stops here for her own performance. Diana Krall, the popular adult-contemporary jazz singer and pianist, headlines an... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Swing Vote
It’s not hard to imagine: Frank Capra, who directed Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and It’s a Wonderful Life, would have made Swing Vote had he lived today. He might have made this civics lesson in American politics more concise and a bit sharper, .. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood