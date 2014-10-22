Frank Catalano
Mayor Barrett Proclaims Field Report Day in Milwaukee
Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially .. more
Oct 22, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
It's a New Year: Catch Up on These Last Local 2013 Lists
2014 is finally here, but before local music fans close the book on 2013, there are a few last pages they might want to bookmark. Over at WMSE, station staff and DJs have shared their lists of specialized picks and recommendations. It's expansive .. more
Jan 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Actor's Nightmare In Wauwatosa
Christopher Durang's The Actor's Nightmare is a deliriously fun concept. A man gets pulled into a weird and dreamlike show as he is mistaken for an understudy. He has to play along like he knows what's going on . . . which is a really interesting.. more
Feb 12, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frank Catalano
Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following and more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frank Catalano
Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following more
Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frank Catalano
Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following and even ... more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee