RSS

Frank Catalano

barrett_field_report.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy: @MayorOfMKE

Mayor Tom Barrett surprised the band Field Report during their performance at Radio Milwaukee's studios this afternoon with a proclamation timed to the band's album release show tonight at the Pabst Theater: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 is officially .. more

Oct 22, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

radio milwaukee picks.jpg.jpe

2014 is finally here, but before local music fans close the book on 2013, there are a few last pages they might want to bookmark. Over at WMSE, station staff and DJs have shared their lists of specialized picks and recommendations. It's expansive .. more

Jan 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Christopher Durang's The Actor's Nightmare is a deliriously fun concept. A man gets pulled into a weird and dreamlike show as he is mistaken for an understudy. He has to play along like he knows what's going on . . . which is a really interesting.. more

Feb 12, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage10838.jpe

Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following and more

May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9833.jpe

Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9008.jpe

Chicago’s Frank Catalano emerged as a teenage saxophonist in the ’90s amid great fanfare, and over the past decade has proven himself one of the few teenage prodigies to live up to the hype, earning an increased critical following and even ... more

Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES