Frank Kelley
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Unusually Fine Figaro
The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more
May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
A Day of Madness, a Night of Glory
One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more
Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature