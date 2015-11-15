Frank O'Hara
Beautiful, Pointless Fun by Frank O’Hara
Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more
Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Alfred Leslie: The Killing Cycle’
Alfred Leslie’s painting, The Cocktail Party, shows an idyllic summer evening on the Long Island shore. From a high terrace two people, bronzed from the sun, look down more
Oct 1, 2014 1:45 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Death of a 1960s NYC Poet and Old China
So goes the first stanza of Frank O’Hara’s 1960 poem “To You.” Two of the four new exhibitions opening on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art are inspired by the poet’s life and more
Aug 13, 2014 6:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Klezwoods
Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews