Frank Zappa
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Frank Zappa Never Ate His Words
Director Thorsten Schütte assembled Eat that Question: Frank Zappa in his Own Words from Zappa’s TV appearances in the U.S. and abroad. Several themes emerge from the mass of interviews, the most important being Zappa’s self-identification ... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:21 PM David Luhrssen Film 1 Comments
Recently Released 11.24.15
Roxy: The Movie is the first time the footage from Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention’s 1973 concert documentary has been released on Blu-ray or DVD. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Home Movies
Sigmund Snopek's Avant-Pop
Sigmund Snopek III is keeping good company these days. The veteran Milwaukee recording artist is included with Frank Zappa, Yoko Ono, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Sun Ra and James Brown in a fascinating examination of late 20th-century music,... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:03 AM David Luhrssen Books
Zappa Plays Zappa @ The Pabst Theater
“Thanks, I’m just a few years older than this album,” Dweezil Zappa replied onstage when a fan wished him a belated happy birthday Sunday night. His group, Zappa Plays Zappa, then played his f,Concert Reviews more
Sep 9, 2013 2:15 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Like Father, Like Son: Zappa Plays ‘Roxy & Elsewhere’
Dweezil Zappa and his siblings Moon, Ahmet and Diva grew up under the roof of their father, the famous, eccentric and genius musician Frank Zappa. Along with their mother Gail, the Zappa clan was sometimes more
Sep 4, 2013 12:44 AM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Extreme Zappa
Some of Frank Zappa's music on the 1974 TVconcert special, "A Token of his Extreme" (out on DVD), picks up onMiles Davis' Bitches Brew jazz-rock fusion breakthrough. Except: Davis knewabout rock and Zappa knew how to rock. Looked at an.. more
Jun 9, 2013 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Dec 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Next Season from Next Act
As I prepare to tenuously navigate through a weekend in which I will be attending four shows in three days, I can’ help but notice that there have been a couple of upcoming seasons announced . . . Celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season next year,.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dweezil Zappa
Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success with Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band he fronts paying homage to his legendary father, Frank Zappa. The... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee