Frank Zeidler
Milwaukee PBS Responds to Changing Times and Threatened Budgets
Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more
May 2, 2017 4:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features 6 Comments
New Book Sheds Lights on the Conservative Movement in 1950s Milwaukee
The mayorship of socialist Frank Zeidler (1948 to 1960) canbe all too easily taken as a sign of Milwaukee being a kind of post-war liberalMecca. The truth behind Zeidler’s reign, of course, is much more complicated.Indeed, Milwaukee’s hist.. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Brewing Camaraderie Since 1967
Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Sheila Julson Off the Cuff
Those Dangerous, Radical Democrats
We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
The Joy of Thinking (Not Drinking)
A self-described “re-imagined alcoholic” of five years and no stranger to despair, 49-year-old Mark Tuschel is examining sobriety and articulating his insights. The thesis of his successful book Living Sober Sucks is that “living drunk s more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff 2 Comments