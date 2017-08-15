RSS

Frankenstein

frankenstein.jpg.jpe

In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:35 PM Books

ae.jpg.jpe

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

alice-cooper-box-july-2015.jpg.jpe

The most interesting Alice Cooper recordings are the ones few people ever heard. The first two albums included in this 15-CD box set, Pretties for You (1969) and Easy Action (1970), sold poorly an,Album Reviews more

Sep 3, 2015 5:21 PM Album Reviews

frankensteins_monster_off_the-wall.jpg.jpe

DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more

Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Theater

Set in a dystopian present, Aaron Eckhart appears as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster, now a rather good-looking fellow named Adam (despite needing a better plastic surgeon). Blessed with immortality, Adam is sought by those wanting to learn his... more

Jan 22, 2014 2:23 AM Film Clips

A cast of stars (Adrien Brody, Glenn Close, Uma Thurman) reads passages from writings on Marilyn Monroe and from her own letters, diaries and jottings. Most of what emerges in this impressionistic chronicle of her life is familiar. She love... more

Jan 19, 2014 9:27 PM Home Movies

blogimage10887.jpe

As the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) celebrated its 150th anniversary last week, questions remain about its long-term survival and the political will to fix it.Transit supporters had worked hard for years to find secure, dedicated ... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES