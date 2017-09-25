RSS

Frankie And Johnny In The Claire

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM A&E Feature

The Super Bowl has become a true televisual non sequitur—a bizarre "Rocky"-style montage mashing together as many divergent strands of American culture as possible.This year's blockbuster was no exception. There was former President Geor more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

