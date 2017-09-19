RSS

Frankie

florentineoperabydaniellechaviano.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

blogimage1339.jpe

Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1333.jpe

Frankie, here, with tonight's entertainment news from German Fest.  Lastnight, the barrel was rolled out with some great German and Milwaukee musicacts and we are ready to keep it rollin' tonight.  Go ahead and print outa stageschedule for ton.. more

Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1233.jpe

  Want to get in free to GermanFest? Who doesn’t, right? Well, now you can get your 80’s rock fixand a fair share of strudel all in one night. Everyone going to thePolice concert, featuring special guest Elvis Costello & the Imposters, on.. more

Jul 3, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1210.jpe

  Despite my mach speeds on the race course, I try not to bragabout my fame and fortune. After all, I wasn’t always a star. Thatgot me thinking, who else is out there with celebrity status and Germanheritage? Today, I put my paws to the k.. more

Jun 25, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1339.jpe

Crowds at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibit have been dense, with ma Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1333.jpe

Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America&rsq Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1233.jpe

Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the traditional Ce Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1210.jpe

Youreallycan’t miss it. A giant smiley face painted on the eastern facade of amass Located at 1545 Main St., Mukwonago. (262) 363-6770. Open September–May from ,Eat/Drink more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES