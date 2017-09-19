Frankie
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
It's race day at German Fest!
Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Meet me at German Fest Tonight
Frankie, here, with tonight's entertainment news from German Fest. Lastnight, the barrel was rolled out with some great German and Milwaukee musicacts and we are ready to keep it rollin' tonight. Go ahead and print outa stageschedule for ton.. more
Jul 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rock Out With The Police, Enjoy German Fest Free
Want to get in free to GermanFest? Who doesn’t, right? Well, now you can get your 80’s rock fixand a fair share of strudel all in one night. Everyone going to thePolice concert, featuring special guest Elvis Costello & the Imposters, on.. more
Jul 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
5 Famous Germans
Despite my mach speeds on the race course, I try not to bragabout my fame and fortune. After all, I wasn’t always a star. Thatgot me thinking, who else is out there with celebrity status and Germanheritage? Today, I put my paws to the k.. more
Jun 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Body Worlds
Crowds at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibit have been dense, with ma Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America&rsq Direction, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gaelic Storm
Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the traditional Ce Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cultural Stronghold
Youreallycan’t miss it. A giant smiley face painted on the eastern facade of amass Located at 1545 Main St., Mukwonago. (262) 363-6770. Open September–May from ,Eat/Drink more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview