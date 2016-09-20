RSS

Franklin K.R. Cline

Upon entering Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale), one is greeted with sensory overload: live accordion music, the commingling of the malty smell of a brewery with the savory smell of a German restaurant, tables loaded with... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:23 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

DiModa Pizza & Hot Spot maintains Trocadero’s expansive nature, and offers some truly excellent Roman-style pizza. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Short Order

Crafty Cow’s relatively new Bay View location (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) features more burgers than you can shake a stick at alongside 16 craft beer taps. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:17 PM Short Order

Milwaukee’s StandEatDrink Hospitality Group’s most recent venture, the aggressively hip Yokohama—subtitled: A Ramen Joint—occupies the space of the defunct Yield bar in the East North Avenue neighborhood. It offers karaoke along with Asian ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:18 PM Dining Out

Review of Milwaukee’s Great Lakes Distillery. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:15 PM Summer Drink Guide

Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

The Tandem is a cozy and casual spot with some damn fine cocktails and a menu that has something for everyone. Their cocktail list is short and sweet, and the food menu is easy breezy: refined takes on classic, uncomplicated dishes. Visit o... more

Mar 21, 2017 3:56 PM Dining Out

Tucked away in an unassuming bodega on the corner of Farwell and Irving, Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli (1940 N. Farwell Ave.) features about three-dozen sandwiches, plus build-your-own options; there’s something for everyone here. more

Mar 14, 2017 4:29 PM Eat/Drink

SALA is a gem of a spot just east of UWM’s campus, one where you could eat light or heavy, alone or with friends, in celebration or in confidence. Between the atmosphere and the modern Sicilian cuisine, it’s an East Side treasure. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:49 PM Dining Out

The Ruckus (4144 N. Oakland Ave.)—the new fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Colectivo—is like an amped-up 1950s burger and shake joint. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:27 PM Short Order

In a town known for its corner bars, Riverwest Filling Station is reimagining the model. While it’s still a place for the residents of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods (and interlopers, of course) to hang out and have a pint and som... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:30 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant (2001 W. Atkinson Ave.) is in an elite group of Milwaukee’s long-lasting eateries. Established in 1969, the restaurant adheres to an old-school aesthetic and approach that works: fantastic food, excellent servi... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:41 PM Eat/Drink

Tess is a lovely spot. Tucked away a few blocks northwest of the Lower East Side’s loudness, it’s a perfectly quiet spot tucked into an unassuming place in a primarily residential neighborhood. The menu offers three courses featuring upscal... more

Dec 20, 2016 1:51 PM Dining Out

Paddy’s Pub (2339 N. Murray Ave.) is a gem of a bar tucked away a bit from the rowdiness of the Lower East Side’s six-way intersection of bars and restaurants. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:42 PM Eat/Drink

Finks (1875 N. Humboldt Ave.) is a weird and fun bar, a really unique space in Milwaukee featuring excellent cocktails, eight taps and lots of board games and videogames to keep you occupied. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:44 PM Eat/Drink

Black Husky started with a “life changing” Two Hearted Ale, co-owner and head brewer Tim Eichinger recalls, with a glint in his eye reminiscent of light bouncing off a mostly empty,Eat/Drink more

Nov 22, 2016 2:45 PM Eat/Drink

Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:03 PM Dining Out

Simply by walking in to the small, rustically designed Smoke Shack restaurant at 332 N. Milwaukee St. and breathing in deeply, you’ll catch the smoky, oaky smell of slow-cooked meats, which will be enough to make your mouth water in anticip... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:43 PM Dining Out

Located inside the Good Harvest Market natural food store, the Harvest Café (2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) is a fine place to take in a healthful, filling meal in a quiet, comforting space. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:05 PM Eat/Drink

Blue Star Café is an excellent place to grab a quick bite either for carryout or dining in on the eastern edge of the East Side. Specializing in Somali cuisine, it offers affordable and delicious options for meat-eaters, vegetarians and veg... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:59 PM Dining Out

A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

