Franklin K.R. Cline
Saying ‘Ja!’ to Milwaukee’s German History
Upon entering Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale), one is greeted with sensory overload: live accordion music, the commingling of the malty smell of a brewery with the savory smell of a German restaurant, tables loaded with... more
Sep 20, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Awesome Crust, Cool Toppings at DiModa Pizza
DiModa Pizza & Hot Spot maintains Trocadero’s expansive nature, and offers some truly excellent Roman-style pizza. more
Sep 26, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Craft Beer at Bay View's Crafty Cow
Crafty Cow’s relatively new Bay View location (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) features more burgers than you can shake a stick at alongside 16 craft beer taps. more
Sep 19, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Ramen, Karaoke and Korean Tacos at Yokohama
Milwaukee’s StandEatDrink Hospitality Group’s most recent venture, the aggressively hip Yokohama—subtitled: A Ramen Joint—occupies the space of the defunct Yield bar in the East North Avenue neighborhood. It offers karaoke along with Asian ... more
Sep 5, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Lots on Tap at Great Lakes Distillery
Review of Milwaukee’s Great Lakes Distillery. more
Jul 18, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Ardent Serves a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience
Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more
Jul 3, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
The Tandem Offers Classic, Uncomplicated Food and Tried-and-True Cocktails
The Tandem is a cozy and casual spot with some damn fine cocktails and a menu that has something for everyone. Their cocktail list is short and sweet, and the food menu is easy breezy: refined takes on classic, uncomplicated dishes. Visit o... more
Mar 21, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Koppa's Fulbeli Deli Has a Sandwich for Everyone
Tucked away in an unassuming bodega on the corner of Farwell and Irving, Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli (1940 N. Farwell Ave.) features about three-dozen sandwiches, plus build-your-own options; there’s something for everyone here. more
Mar 14, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
SALA Brings Modern Sicilian Flavor to UWM Neighborhood
SALA is a gem of a spot just east of UWM’s campus, one where you could eat light or heavy, alone or with friends, in celebration or in confidence. Between the atmosphere and the modern Sicilian cuisine, it’s an East Side treasure. more
Mar 14, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Burgers Raise a Ruckus in Shorewood
The Ruckus (4144 N. Oakland Ave.)—the new fast-casual restaurant from the owners of Colectivo—is like an amped-up 1950s burger and shake joint. more
Mar 7, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Riverwest Filling Station, a Neighborhood Corner Tap Offering Beer, Burgers and Israeli Bar Food
In a town known for its corner bars, Riverwest Filling Station is reimagining the model. While it’s still a place for the residents of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods (and interlopers, of course) to hang out and have a pint and som... more
Feb 7, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
For Soul Food, You Can’t Go Wrong with Mr. Perkins
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant (2001 W. Atkinson Ave.) is in an elite group of Milwaukee’s long-lasting eateries. Established in 1969, the restaurant adheres to an old-school aesthetic and approach that works: fantastic food, excellent servi... more
Jan 17, 2017 Franklin K.R. Cline
Tess Serves Upscale American Food, Tap Beer and Peace and Quiet
Tess is a lovely spot. Tucked away a few blocks northwest of the Lower East Side’s loudness, it’s a perfectly quiet spot tucked into an unassuming place in a primarily residential neighborhood. The menu offers three courses featuring upscal... more
Dec 20, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
At Home and Intimate at Paddy’s Pub
Paddy’s Pub (2339 N. Murray Ave.) is a gem of a bar tucked away a bit from the rowdiness of the Lower East Side’s six-way intersection of bars and restaurants. more
Dec 6, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Having fun at Finks
Finks (1875 N. Humboldt Ave.) is a weird and fun bar, a really unique space in Milwaukee featuring excellent cocktails, eight taps and lots of board games and videogames to keep you occupied. more
Nov 29, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Black Husky Adds a Hoppy Flavor to Riverwest
Black Husky started with a “life changing” Two Hearted Ale, co-owner and head brewer Tim Eichinger recalls, with a glint in his eye reminiscent of light bouncing off a mostly empty,Eat/Drink more
Nov 22, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Good Messy Barbecue in Walker’s Point
Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more
Nov 8, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
The Smoky, Tantalizing Smell of Slow-Cooked Meat
Simply by walking in to the small, rustically designed Smoke Shack restaurant at 332 N. Milwaukee St. and breathing in deeply, you’ll catch the smoky, oaky smell of slow-cooked meats, which will be enough to make your mouth water in anticip... more
Nov 1, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Fresh Food at Pewaukee’s Harvest Café
Located inside the Good Harvest Market natural food store, the Harvest Café (2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) is a fine place to take in a healthful, filling meal in a quiet, comforting space. more
Oct 18, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Somali Dining at Blue Star Café
Blue Star Café is an excellent place to grab a quick bite either for carryout or dining in on the eastern edge of the East Side. Specializing in Somali cuisine, it offers affordable and delicious options for meat-eaters, vegetarians and veg... more
Oct 18, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline
Good Brewing in the City of Beer
A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more
Oct 11, 2016 Franklin K.R. Cline