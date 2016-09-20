RSS

Franklin

police-car-lights.jpg.jpe

“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more

Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 2 Comments

large_sex_offenders_02.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Dennis Moroney, a conservative judge, recently ordered state officials to ignore local residency laws to find a home for Joe Wofford Jr., a convicted sex offender who has been held for “treatment” for 19 ye... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:03 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

State SenatePresident Mike Ellis is probably regretting having a few drinks with a palrecently at Inn on the Park—the friend had a hidden camera that was recordingevery boast Ellis made.“I don’t need to kissanybody’s ass,” Ellis says on the.. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:41 PM Daily Dose

vote.jpg.jpe

Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more

Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM News Features

voting-booth-006.jpg.jpe

The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more

Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM News Features

the-downer.jpg.jpe

Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more

Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

134987219450756a420ae1d.jpg.jpe

Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Dining Preview

blogimage10623.jpe

Walls of concrete block painted in a gold tone don’t make for an overly impressive exterior, but a large awning that marks the entrance to Casa Di Giorgio hints at the promise waiting inside. Indeed, the interior is another matter altogethe... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage10174.jpe

The Irish pub format—a bar with lots of shamrock decorations and a menu featuring a few Irish specialties—has become increasingly popular worldwide. I have visited Irish pubs in places as varied as Thailand, Peru and Bulgaria. Last summer a... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage7670.jpe

Local author Doug Schmidt recounts the story in Franklin, the latest book on the Milwaukee Franklin ,Books more

Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6924.jpe

Ifthe Hideaway Pub and Eatery was located a little closer to downtownMilwaukee, the habitual winners of the city’,Eat/Drink more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more

Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

