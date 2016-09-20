Franklin
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Political Predators
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Dennis Moroney, a conservative judge, recently ordered state officials to ignore local residency laws to find a home for Joe Wofford Jr., a convicted sex offender who has been held for “treatment” for 19 ye... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Who Set Up Mike Ellis?
State SenatePresident Mike Ellis is probably regretting having a few drinks with a palrecently at Inn on the Park—the friend had a hidden camera that was recordingevery boast Ellis made.“I don’t need to kissanybody’s ass,” Ellis says on the.. more
Apr 9, 2014 8:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Endorsement: Vote for Local Public Schools Supporter Elizabeth Coppola on Nov. 19 Residents of southern suburbs have a clear choice
Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more
Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn
Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Casa Di Giorgio: Impressive Italian in Franklin
Walls of concrete block painted in a gold tone don’t make for an overly impressive exterior, but a large awning that marks the entrance to Casa Di Giorgio hints at the promise waiting inside. Indeed, the interior is another matter altogethe... more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Mulligans Irish Pub Strikes the Right Balance
The Irish pub format—a bar with lots of shamrock decorations and a menu featuring a few Irish specialties—has become increasingly popular worldwide. I have visited Irish pubs in places as varied as Thailand, Peru and Bulgaria. Last summer a... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Franklin, Wisconsin RFD
Local author Doug Schmidt recounts the story in Franklin, the latest book on the Milwaukee Franklin ,Books more
Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Discover Hideaway’s Wings
Ifthe Hideaway Pub and Eatery was located a little closer to downtownMilwaukee, the habitual winners of the city’,Eat/Drink more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
In honor of the draft
One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more
Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Democrats Challenge Ryan’s Congressional Seat
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments