Franz Ferdinand
Outliers
There's a point where rock subgenres such as indie, garage and punk coalesce into something musicians can call their own. New Berlin quartet Outliers takes from all of the above on the band's second album, Neon Leon, and delivers music... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
It was the right album at the right time. In 2004, at the height of the post-punk/’80s-pop/dance-rock revivals, Scots Franz Ferdinand released their self-titled debut album, an instant hit thanks to the ubiquitous single “Take Me Out.” A more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Franz Ferdinand @ The Rave, April 29
Fresh from a new album, Tonight, that recaptures much of the hooky, herky-jerk charm of their 2004 debut album, popular Scottish exports (and sartorial icons) Franz Ferdinand have planned a Milwaukee stop on their upcoming American tour. They'll b.. more
Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Human and Divine
Jesus Christ Superstar was a first at many levels when itdebuted Jesus Christ Superstar ,Theater more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments