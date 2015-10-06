Franz Kafka
Ruins (Abrams/SelfMadeHero), by Peter Kuper
In Peter Kuper’s graphic novel, Ruins, an academic couple from New York pack for their sabbatical in Oaxaca, Mexico. Meanwhile, a monarch butterfly prepares for its southern migration to Mexico. The work combines a fetching illustrative sty... more
Oct 6, 2015 6:58 PM David Luhrssen Books
Having Fun with Theater
The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more
Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Anne Siegel Theater
The Castle (SelfMadeHero), by Franz Kafka, Jaromír 99 and David Zane Mairowitz
Stark black, white and gray in sharply etched, near-Expressionist strokes is a fine way to represent Kafka in a graphic novel. Author David Zane Mairowitz trimmed The Castle to fit the graphic novel format of word balloons and captions whil... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:40 AM David Luhrssen Books
Dowsing Course with Expert Raymon Grace
I mentioned in my previous blog that I would write about the dowsing course I took with Raymon Grace. Sorry to not write sooner; I have been spending all my free time dowsing! All I can say is "wow!" Raymon taught us to manage energy for impr.. more
Sep 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Ghostface Killah's Iron Man Cameo Surfaces
Like 95% of the blogosphere, I was crushed when longtime Iron Man enthusiast Ghostface Killah was robbed of his cameo in the Iron Man movie—actually, I was crushed that Ghostface wasn't cast as Iron Man, but that's another story. Now that his d.. more
Aug 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Now That's What I Call Cheap Album Round-Up
Another visit to a Half-Price Books store (this one on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd.), another stack of one-dollar CDs, another rushed edition of Milwaukee Cheap Album Round-Up. Here are some of the discs I picked up for a buck: Now That's W.. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Ballad of Josef K.
Franz Kafka’s most famous novel is now a stage play starring puppets, marionettes a The Ballad of Josef K. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
