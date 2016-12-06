RSS

Franz Schubert

Milwaukee Musaik offers lovely chamber music to warm the cold, featuring well-known works by Hummel, Schubert and Wagner. In local theaters, the holiday season arrives with a bang as Chicago’s Second City gives us a Dysfunctional Holiday Re... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The final Frankly Music concert of the season was performed last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Most in the audience certainly were aware of the events of the previous concert at this venue, after which the Stradivarius violin Frank Al... more

May 21, 2014 2:25 AM Classical Music

The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more

Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Classical Music

One of the founding fathers of German Romanticism, Carl Maria von Weber, is today best remembered for his seminal opera, Der Freischutz (1821). Weber was the quintessential Romantic artist, turning to myth, folklore, more

Nov 8, 2012 2:58 PM Classical Music

