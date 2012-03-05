The Fray
Uprooted To Debut SOUTH BRIDGE
Acclaimed, young playwright Reginald Edmund has a production company in Houston, Texas. He has an agent in New York. And now he’s got a play opening in Miwaukee. South Bridge is part three of a growing series of dramashis City of the Boyou serie.. more
Mar 5, 2012 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Corey Hart to have knee surgery
Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more
Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Rainy Rock The Green
Despite overcast skies and periods of rain that cut into attendance, organizers are calling Sunday's inaugural Rock the Green concert at Veterans Park a success and say they are planning a repeat festival next year. Event spokesperson Megan White.. more
Sep 22, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Greener Music Festival
It doesn't take an expert to understand the environmental toll most outdoor music festivals take... more
Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Rock The Green: Milwaukee's First Near-Zero Waste Music Festival
Rock the Green is “the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities”—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true.. more
Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The Fray
Don’t call The Fray a Christian band: They’re just a band that happens to mostly write songs about God, Jesus and faith. One of the most prominent of the growing breed of Christian/Not Christian acts, this Denver piano-rock act has found gr... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 17 - September 23
Thursday, Sept. 17 The Fray @ The Tarble Athletic Center, Kenosha, 8 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Waukesha County Fair
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. The fair closes today with attractions including a tr... more
Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Innovation
In June, two formerly well-off retired couples in Speyer, Germany, whose nest eggs were largely wiped out by investments in sub-prime mortgages in Florida, vented their anger by kidnapping their investme,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Best of the Billboard Hot 100
Of course there are glaring exceptions, most notably The Black Eyed Peas utterly idiotic "Boom Boom Pow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but the pop singles chart is a pretty vibrant place these days. Here are six charting songs tha.. more
Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Croaking Canaries
When even Democratic politicians start warming to the idea of building new nuclear po What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Slippery Slopes
Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee