Shakespeare Raw with Boozy Bard at the Best Place in 2015
Some time ago, a certain (no longer active) Milwaukee theater critic showed a certain amount of snobbery when he suggested that only those who are classically trained Shakespearian actors should perform the works of Shakespeare. Ignoring how poorl.. more
Nov 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Packers Make an Appearance in Pitch Perfect 2
Just heard the news that Packers playersClay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, T.J. Lang, Don Barclay and Josh Sitton make anappearance as an a cappella vocal group in the upcoming movie Pitch Perfect2 (with a title like that, I’m not surprised no Bre.. more
Nov 20, 2014 7:34 PM art kumbalek Around MKE
A three-day showcase of area experimental rock, pop and punk bands, Freaks Come Out Fest returns to the all-ages arts space the Borg Ward for its second year tonight. Tonight’s lineup includes Holy Shit!, Cartilage Party, Freedom Ride more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Freaks Come Out Fest
Lately, the folks who book shows at the Pabst Theater, the Riverside, and the Turner Hall Ballroom have been getting some much-deserved praise for the job they are doing in getting quality bands to play in Milwaukee. No longer just a city t... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music