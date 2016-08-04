Freakshow
Five New Boozy Beverages to Try
I'm always on the lookout for new alcoholic beverages, andthere's certainly no shortage of products hitting the market. Here are some I'mmost excited for; hopefully you'll find a new favorite too. All Together Now HopfenweizenThis new brew.. more
Aug 4, 2016 9:21 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
A Family Comedy Begins the Season
The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more
Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vessel Workshop: Born and Raised in Riverwest
Bicycles have been used for delivery purposes dating as farback as the 1860s. Even after the invention of the automobile, bike couriers haveremained heavily relied upon, especially in dense metropolitan areas, becauseof their ability to ev.. more
Jun 29, 2016 7:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Emotional Depth In A Warehouse: Youngblood's FREAKSHOW
The Lincoln Storage Warehouse rests across the street from a Water Street-style bar out in the middle of nowhere. It feels like kind of a run-down section of town in the middle of the night. Cars pull into a parking lot and people file into a v.. more
Oct 30, 2010 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Keeping the Pacing and Respecting The Characters
A talented actor in his own right, Jason Economus has had some extremely memorable performances in Milwaukee. By far the most memorable had to be his turn in the final production of the late Bialystock and Bloom Theatre Companya production of Ed.. more
Oct 28, 2010 3:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gabba Gabba, We Accept You
The Circus Freakshow had it heyday long before Todd Browning’s 1932 cult hit film FREAKS. The appeal of seeing the utter enormity of human morphologyfrom the armless and legless to conjoined twins, dwarfs, giants, the surreally obese and so on .. more
Aug 12, 2010 6:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wave vs. Ironmen
The Milwaukee Wave face off against the New Jersey Ironmen at a 2 p.m. match today at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bird and the Bee
The Bird and the Bee's 2007 self-titled debut garnered moderate attention, with opening track "Again & Again" finding its way into an episode of "Grey's Anatomy" by subscribing to the Garden State Rule: Twee acoustics and lou,CD more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Mariza
The gorgeously sad Portuguese music called fado is similar in social origins to African-Am chansons ,CD Reviews more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Deliver
Director John Boorman’s 1972 epic Deliverance starts with an all-male canoeing trip down a river soon to be flooded, but turns into a battle between city and country when one camper shoots a hillbilly with an arrow to stop his friend from b... more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee