Fred Bell
Fred Bell Finishes 70 Portraits @ the Marshall Building
Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art and Summer Weather on A June Friday
Art along the lakeshore engaged Milwaukee last Friday on one of the first summer nights. Whether at Bay View's inaugural Gallery Night or in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building Block Party, visitors discovered music and refreshments to.. more
Jun 8, 2011 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Fred Bell's Portrait of the Marshall Building
Artist Fred Bell aims to paint an 8-by-6-inch portrait of every tenant in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). The one-year project was initiated by Debra Brehmer, whose Portrait Society Gallery is one of many businesses in the six-s... more
Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Poignant Art Comes to Milwaukee-Area Campuses
At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Green Eggs and...Wine?
Wine is green. Wine is green? Green is wine. Do you like that wine that's gr Wine is green? ,The Naked Vine more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink