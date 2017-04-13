Fred Gillich
Too Much Metal for One Hand and Summerfest Team Up for Pop Up Shop
Too Much Metalfor One Hand recently announced a special pop up shop with Summerfest on thatwill take place at the Friday, April 21 Gallery Night at 6 p.m. The pop up willintroduce 12 exclusive t-shirt designs that celebrate the 50th anni.. more
Apr 13, 2017 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Too Much Metal Happy Hour Kicks Off Friday
Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain. Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour.. more
Nov 9, 2016 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
Amy O'Neill Makes Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Too Much Attitude for Milwaukee?
Off the Cuff interviews Fred Gillich, founder of Too Much Metal For One Hand, a clothing store devoted pride in our hometown. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
Make Milwaukee Rad- Mr. Dye's Pies
Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
ESG
Given instruments by their protective mother as an alternative to the crime and drug abuse of South Bronx in the early ’80s, the teenage Scroggins sisters (Renee, Valerie, Marie and Deborah) had limited means and no musical training to spea... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
Issue of the Week: Republicans’ Wish List Takes Shape
Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
New Year's Eve Bash
Join Bar Louie (5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53217) for a New Year's Eve Bash, starting at 9pm (Friday, December 31, 2010)! There is no cover for this party, you can eat and drink at regular bar prices. Bar Louie will be offering som... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ching-In Chen to Read From ‘The Heart’s Traffic’
Poet and community activist Ching-In Chen is scheduled to make an appearance at Woodland Pattern Book Center Dec. 17 as part of the center’s “Redletter” reading series. Ching-In is the author of The Heart’s Traffic, an engrossing b more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Who Needs More Stuffing?
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So technically, given the time of year, I imagine I really ought to baste up a whole lot of blather about all kinds of stuff I’m thankful for, through which you’re suppo more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Fashion Blogger Jordan Dechambre Makes Milwaukee Rad
Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you ca.. more
Feb 24, 2017 5:40 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 2 Comments
Nomad World Pub Entrepreneur Mike Eitel Makes Milwaukee Rad
This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more
Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad
DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more
Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill Makes Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke Makes Milwaukee Rad
Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more
Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
Street Artist Jeremy Novy Uses Milwaukee as His Canvas
Street art is a raw and authentic form of expression. It’s not the type of art you enjoy with wine and cheese. It normally doesn’t last long, but if it’s good, it can blow your mind. The canvas is not the sidewalk, a building or a train car. The c.. more
Oct 10, 2016 6:43 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Cortney Heimerl Is A Milwaukee Renaissance Woman
Cortney Heimerl is a precocious balance of city and country. She chases the city for inspiration and hunts in her world of imagination, giving life to those delicate ideas that eventually become works of art.A Milwaukee renaissance woman, Heimerl .. more
Sep 26, 2016 3:37 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Make Milwaukee Rad- Mr. Dye's Pies
Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments