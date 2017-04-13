RSS

Fred Gillich

Too Much Metalfor One Hand recently announced a special pop up shop with Summerfest on thatwill take place at the Friday, April 21 Gallery Night at 6 p.m. The pop up willintroduce 12 exclusive t-shirt designs that celebrate the 50th anni.. more

Apr 13, 2017 8:37 PM Around MKE

Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more

Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Want to show your Milwaukee pride but not spend a fortune? Too Much Metal Showroom's Fred Gillich feels your pain. Starting this Friday, November 11th and continuing through Friday, December 24th, Gillich's shop will be hosting a weekly happy hour.. more

Nov 9, 2016 6:16 PM Sponsored Content

Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Off the Cuff interviews Fred Gillich, founder of Too Much Metal For One Hand, a clothing store devoted pride in our hometown. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:20 PM Off the Cuff

Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments

Given instruments by their protective mother as an alternative to the crime and drug abuse of South Bronx in the early ’80s, the teenage Scroggins sisters (Renee, Valerie, Marie and Deborah) had limited means and no musical training to spea... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

Join Bar Louie (5750 N. Bayshore Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53217) for a New Year's Eve Bash, starting at 9pm (Friday, December 31, 2010)! There is no cover for this party, you can eat and drink at regular bar prices. Bar Louie will be offering som... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Poet and community activist Ching-In Chen is scheduled to make an appearance at Woodland Pattern Book Center Dec. 17 as part of the center’s “Redletter” reading series. Ching-In is the author of The Heart’s Traffic, an engrossing b more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So technically, given the time of year, I imagine I really ought to baste up a whole lot of blather about all kinds of stuff I’m thankful for, through which you’re suppo more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Jordan Dechambre cares about how Milwaukee looks, so she did something about it. Dechambre is utility player, writing a fashion blog, consulting retail stores and setting trends. Fashion is an art so volatile it changes every six months and you ca.. more

Feb 24, 2017 5:40 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 2 Comments

This week's Make Milwaukee Rad, presented by Project Pitch It, features Mike Eitel who has been pioneering Milwaukee culture for the last 22 years. Since opening the Nomad World Pub on Brady St., he has directed and maintained his vision for a rea.. more

Feb 17, 2017 5:21 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell .. more

Feb 3, 2017 6:48 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Greg Steffke is a Zen Kung fu master. He’s a veteran bar manwith a rock and roll spirit, exploring all topics you’re not supposed to talkabout in public houses like religion and politics. If you added Pablo Neruda and Charles Bukowski, .. more

Oct 17, 2016 5:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments

Street art is a raw and authentic form of expression. It’s not the type of art you enjoy with wine and cheese. It normally doesn’t last long, but if it’s good, it can blow your mind. The canvas is not the sidewalk, a building or a train car. The c.. more

Oct 10, 2016 6:43 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Cortney Heimerl is a precocious balance of city and country. She chases the city for inspiration and hunts in her world of imagination, giving life to those delicate ideas that eventually become works of art.A Milwaukee renaissance woman, Heimerl .. more

Sep 26, 2016 3:37 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments

