Fred Stonehouse
Charles Munch’s ‘Human Nature’
A collection of Charles Munch’s Surrealist-Literalist oil paintings, titled “Human Nature,” is displayed at the Tory Folliard Gallery through Nov. 26. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:52 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Wisconsin Artists Biennial/Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council
Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:23 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Fred Stonehouse’s ‘Distant Things’
Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more
Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Dream Logic of Fred Stonehouse
“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Beasts Unleashed
As summer passes, I yearn for the spectacle of Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade. All those nutty clowns, snarling caged beasts and spangled, bodacious beauties wending their way through the streets of our town. Something almost as swell is a... more
Jul 15, 2013 3:14 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Fred Stonehouse Chats about the Marschmeister
Jan 27, 2012 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Mysterious World of Fred Stonehouse
In the world according to Fred Stonehouse, many creatures cry. Yet look closer; none of them seem overtly distressed. It is the mystery of Stonehouse. Enter the space of his ornately framed paintings and you are beguiled and disarmed, befud... more
Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Visual Arts
Uptowner Hosts Cosmo Cruz Memorial Tomorrow
WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more
Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Labor Day Weekend Laugh-a-Thon w/ Mike Epps
If it weren’t for Chris Tucker declining to return to his role as Smokey for the sequel to the 1995 cult classic Friday, the world might not know Mike Epps the way it does today. Although he has been featured for his stand-up on Def Comedy ... more
Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
2008 Freestyle Motocross Tour
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee