Fred Stonehouse

A collection of Charles Munch’s Surrealist-Literalist oil paintings, titled “Human Nature,” is displayed at the Tory Folliard Gallery through Nov. 26. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:23 PM Visual Arts

Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more

Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Visual Arts

“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Visual Arts

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

As summer passes, I yearn for the spectacle of Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade. All those nutty clowns, snarling caged beasts and spangled, bodacious beauties wending their way through the streets of our town. Something almost as swell is a... more

Jul 15, 2013 3:14 PM Visual Arts

Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Visual Arts

Jan 27, 2012 9:25 PM Visual Arts

In the world according to Fred Stonehouse, many creatures cry. Yet look closer; none of them seem overtly distressed. It is the mystery of Stonehouse. Enter the space of his ornately framed paintings and you are beguiled and disarmed, befud... more

Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

WMSE has posted information about a memorial for late DJ Cosmo Crus, which will be held tomorrow night at the Uptowner. A Memorial for family and friends of the late WMSE DJ Cosmo Cruz has been scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 9.. more

Aug 5, 2011 4:35 PM On Music

Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more

Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If it weren’t for Chris Tucker declining to return to his role as Smokey for the sequel to the 1995 cult classic Friday, the world might not know Mike Epps the way it does today. Although he has been featured for his stand-up on Def Comedy ... more

Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Freestyle motocross may not be the most established off all sports, nor the most sophisti Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

