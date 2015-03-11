Freddie Hubbard

RSS

Right from the opening blast of horns and stealthy walking bass on Still Out to Lunch! Russ Johnson transports listeners to modern jazz at its peak, Eric Dolphy’s 1964 Out to Lunch. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:18 PM Album Reviews

Education has always been a key factor in the musical upbringing of jazz trombonist Slide Hampton, especially since he taught himself to play at an early age. It all began the day his father handed him a trombone that happe,A&E Feature more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

