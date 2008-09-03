RSS
Freddy'S
Saved this in drafts and don't even remember where it came from.
The Brewers popped to 24 games over .500 for the first time since10/2/92 and have not been over 25 games since the '82 season, which wasalso their last trip to the postseason. Mike Cameron (.390, nine homeruns, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases) earn.. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Freddy’s Return
FREDDY’S 1039 W. National Ave. (414) 385-9894 $-$$ Credit Cards: All major Graceland ,Dining Out more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!