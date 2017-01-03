Frederick Layton Gallery
Coloring with Reginald Baylor
A new coloring book intended mainly for adults is “Retrospective: Reginald Baylor Studio Coloring Book, 1994-2015,” and is available on the artist’s website. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dan Friedman’s Radical Modernism
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design displays “Dan Friedman: Radical Modernist” through Dec. 3 in the Frederick Layton Gallery. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:07 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Impulse to Escape
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Engendered’ Identities at MIAD
For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
‘Vital Technology’ at MIAD
“Vital Technology” is an exhibition much enjoyed by me and my shadow. more
Nov 12, 2014 12:17 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Arté’s Arty Halloween Celebrations
The Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Educators’ Art on Display at MIAD
The old adage, “Those who can’t do, teach,” is total bunk. The “2014 Faculty Exhibition” on view at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design showcases a varied more
Sep 24, 2014 1:43 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
The Power of Printmaking
Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more
Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Night Previews ‘Print: MKE’ & Milwaukee Artists
Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more
Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
MIAD Shines for Gallery Night
Though we're immersed in the dark depths of winter cold, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) is set to illuminate the city's art scene during the year's first Gallery Night & Day. The ,Art more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts