Frederick Layton Gallery

A new coloring book intended mainly for adults is “Retrospective: Reginald Baylor Studio Coloring Book, 1994-2015,” and is available on the artist’s website. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:02 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design displays “Dan Friedman: Radical Modernist” through Dec. 3 in the Frederick Layton Gallery. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:07 PM Visual Arts

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Visual Arts

For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

“Vital Technology” is an exhibition much enjoyed by me and my shadow. more

Nov 12, 2014 12:17 AM Visual Arts

The Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:44 PM Visual Arts

The old adage, “Those who can’t do, teach,” is total bunk. The “2014 Faculty Exhibition” on view at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design showcases a varied more

Sep 24, 2014 1:43 AM Visual Arts

Is there a theme binding the “Makers In Print: International Exhibition” (through March 24 at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova, and March 23 at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Frederick Layton Gallery)? more

Mar 3, 2013 11:16 PM Visual Arts

Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more

Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

Apr 5, 2010 4:23 PM On Music

Though we're immersed in the dark depths of winter cold, the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) is set to illuminate the city's art scene during the year's first Gallery Night & Day. The ,Art more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

