Free Concert Riverwest

Revealing the Life of a Great German Director
PatrickMcGilligan’s Fritz Lang: The Nature ofthe Beast is a model for film biographies. The Milwaukee author’s 1997study of the director behind Metropolis and M (reissued now in paperback bythe University of Minnesota Pre.. more
Nov 19, 2013
Elvis FAQ
ElvisPresley’s great ambition was to become a respected Hollywood actor. Although hestarred in many pictures, his dream was continually thwarted by themachinations of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. And to be fair, the Col.. more
Nov 18, 2013
The Greatest Ears in Town
Arif Mardin was never a household name, butmusic fans scrutinizing album credits knew of him and the stars he worked withknew him well. The Greatest Ears in Town:The Arif Mardin Story is a documentary of a remarkable ca.. more
Nov 18, 2013
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013
My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party (2/13)
Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more
Feb 13, 2010
Gov’t Mule w/ The Steepwater Band
In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his... more
Feb 3, 2010
Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program
The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. The festival’s two-day program for Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2010
Purgatorio
The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory has more
Feb 3, 2010