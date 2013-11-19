RSS

Free Concert Riverwest

 PatrickMcGilligan’s Fritz Lang: The Nature ofthe Beast is a model for film biographies. The Milwaukee author’s 1997study of the director behind Metropolis and M (reissued now in paperback bythe University of Minnesota Pre.. more

Nov 19, 2013 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

 ElvisPresley’s great ambition was to become a respected Hollywood actor. Although hestarred in many pictures, his dream was continually thwarted by themachinations of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. And to be fair, the Col.. more

Nov 18, 2013 11:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Arif Mardin was never a household name, butmusic fans scrutinizing album credits knew of him and the stars he worked withknew him well. The Greatest Ears in Town:The Arif Mardin Story is a documentary of a remarkable ca.. more

Nov 18, 2013 4:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9714.jpe

Nothing planned for Valentine's Day yet? Come out to the My Bloody Valentine's Dance Party at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St) on Saturday, February 13 at 9pm. The Shepherd Express Street Team will be there to enter you in to win an overnight S... more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage9715.jpe

In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9716.jpe

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. The festival’s two-day program for Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage9717.jpe

The Off-Broadway Theatre transforms itself into a sort of afterlife for Next Act Theatre’s production of Ariel Dorfman’s Purgatorio . Staying true to the script, the Next Act production is very minimalist. In this world, purgatory has more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES